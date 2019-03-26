‘Avengers: Endgame’s Tessa Thompson Wants a Valkyrie and Okoye Team-Up

A huge batch of Avengers: Endgame character posters debuted this morning, confirming exactly which Marvel Cinematic Universe characters survived Thanos’ snap. And while it’s unclear exactly what team-ups we’ll see in next month’s Endgame, one of the film’s stars just suggested a pretty great one.

Tessa Thompson, who previously played Valkyrie in Thor: Ragnarok, recently took to Twitter to respond to the positive reactions about her character being confirmed to appear in Endgame. In the process, Thompson addressed a fan wanting a scene between Valkyrie and Okoye (Danai Gurira), something that she said would be a “dream”.

Thank You for the support of our girl Val— and any Okoye team-Up would be a dream ! https://t.co/dBMsL6f2wc — Tessa Thompson (@TessaThompson_x) March 26, 2019

Thompson has expressed a similar sort of sentiment in the past, arguing that it would be fun to see Valkyrie alongside some of the MCU’s most beloved female characters.

“I mean, Okoye is pretty cool.” Thompson said of the characters she’d like Valkyrie to team up with. “I mean, I bow down to her! Valkyrie would just be like ‘Sis! My long lost sis!’ Just because she’s like, you know, the leader of the Valkyrie of Wakanda. So that would be exciting. Obviously, it’d be so cool to team up with Black Widow, as Scarlett Johansson is sort of OG superhero. Both [Okoye and Black Widow]. Or just the three of us over lunch.”

And thankfully, we now know that Valkyrie will be factoring into Endgame, after she was missing in action from Avengers: Infinity War (and, you know, half of the Asgardian refugees were murdered by Thanos in the film’s first scene). But as Thompson confirmed on social media shortly after the film’s release, Valkyrie would be “in one piece and thriving” going into the forthcoming film, which will hopefully lead to her teaming up with some of the other MCU heroes.

“I think it’d be fun to see her on Earth.” Thompson added in the same interview. “I think it would be fun to see her in more unexpected team-ups, because she has such a sort of brash, particular personality. It’d be funny to see her in the MCU, seeing who she gets along with, who she maybe doesn’t get along with. I think the possibilities are wide open.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.