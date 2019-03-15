‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests Thanos Snapped to Stop Galactus

By now you know that Thanos (Josh Brolin) razed half of all life at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Replicating “the Snap” from Marvel’s classic cosmic tale The Infinity Gauntlet, Thanos snapped his fingers and half of life immediately ceased to exist. While Thanos explained his goal earlier in the film was to reduce the number of lives so that there were more resources for everyone, could there have been more to the situation than we initially saw? One fan theorist thinks so.

According to Reddit user jlefrench, Thanos went through his plan of collecting the Infinity Stones in an effort to stop Galactus from consuming any additional planets in the galaxy. As the theory reads, Thanos’ homeworld of Titan was ravaged by the world-eater Galactus. Since Galactus is only after worlds that are “ripe,” Thanos took it upon himself to ravage the worlds in an attempt to make them less desirable to Galactus.

The situation would also explain the reason why Thanos did double all resources so that everyone could remain alive. If he created more resources using the Infinity Gauntlet, that would have made the planets “meatier” and more attractive to the iconic Fantastic Four villain.

As for why Thanos told everyone it was a matter of resources, the Mad Titan could have easily been using that as a front so no one would look at him like he was shuttering in fear by the thought of Galactus. In typical Marvel Studios fashion, the story was left just open enough that they could add something in a later property and it’d end up fitting in the storyline without retconning movies of years past.

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Studios films include Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

Do you think Thanos went through with The Decimation in an effort to save the universe from Galactus? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

