New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Released

Marvel fans are officially gearing up for the beginning of the end, as tickets for Avengers: Endgame went on sale this morning. In the hullabaloo, Disney managed to drop one new surprise tied to the upcoming blockbuster. Marvel Studios has released a new trailer of sorts for Endgame in conjunction with tickets officially going on sale. You can check it out above.

As the release date for Endgame creeps closer and closer, fans have had mixed emotions to the idea of seeing more footage for the upcoming film. Even then, those tied to the film have hinted that the marketing is only featuring footage from the first fifteen to 20 minutes of the film, something that will hopefully remain the case with this new teaser.

Avengers: Endgame will follow the remaining Avengers in a last-ditch effort against Thanos (Josh Brolin) now that he’s succeeded in snapping half of the universe to dust. Even with much of the film’s details still kept under wraps, it’s safe to say that the sequel will set itself apart from last year’s Avengers: Infinity War.

“It was important for us, because we wanted, the experience we wanted to have at the end of this story was the sense of emotional completion. In terms of what the narrative was in the film,” co-director Anthony Russo previously told ComicBook.com. “And hopefully they’ll have that similar feeling…It’s serialized story-telling. The mission was to not make one long movie and get out the scissors and cut it in half. Because that’s never been the most fulfilling cinematic expression. So for us, the commitment was to try and put a beginning, middle, and end to this, and a beginning, middle, and end to that.”

Based off of early rumors, bringing Endgame‘s story to life might end up taking three hours, something that the Russos have a very specific justification for.

“We’re still looking at a similar time [approximately three hours],” Joe Russo revealed in a recent interview. “This one’s been very specific in its run time. It really hasn’t changed since we executed the first cut of the film. Even though we’ve shot a lot of footage between now and then, we’ve swapped things out and the water keeps rising to the same level because the story’s so dense. We have so many characters that we’re working with again that require that kind of run time.“

“My brother [Anthony Russo] and I are really committed to emotional stakes, and emotion requires story real estate,” Russo continued. “When you have a sprawling plot with a lot of characters and emotional stakes, it requires time to breathe emotionally. On the scale, you’re just going to wind up at a certain run time. We’ve been really hard on the film. We don’t like excessive run times; it’s just very difficult wrapping up 10 years of storytelling.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now. It will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.