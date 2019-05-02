Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Evans Explains What Makes Thanos “So Human”

The long and epic struggle against the Mad Titan is finally finished, as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes prevailed over Thanos in Avengers: Endgame. But the fight was not without its major setbacks, and the populations of the universe will likely be dealing with the fallout for years to come. And that’s because Thanos methodically and sadistically tried to mold the universe in his image.

Thanos is guided by his own code in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and that’s what makes him such a compelling villain according to Captain America actor Chris Evans. He opened up about Thanos’ impact on the heroes while speaking with Avengers: Endgame – The Official Movie Special.

“It’s easy, when the villain is so clearly bad, to hate him. Marvel Studios have done this strange thing with Thanos where they gave him a logical point of view, in my opinion,” Evans explained. “He’s a sort of masked misanthrope or something cloaked in a binary logic about the greater good.”

Evans added, “He’s not just this evil guy. He thinks he’s doing a good thing, which makes him sympathetic to some degree. [Josh] Brolin really grounds him in this kind of human way so you don’t see a monster or a villain. You see a person who thinks they’re doing something good.”

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Endgame below.

Brolin’s character received a poetic death at the end of the film, being snapped away by Iron Man after the heroes rescued the missing population. And while this might be the end of the Infinity Saga, it might not be Thanos’ last appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

When Variety asked about Brolin’s contract with Marvel Studios, the actor joked before providing a real response:

“10. For the next 10 years, doing one a year,” Brolin joked. “Kevin Feige, by the way, you hear that? No, I’m good. I’m on a one movie to one movie basis so we’ll see what happens after this movie.”

There’s a chance Brolin could reprise his role in the upcoming film The Eternals, given Thanos’ connection to those cosmic beings, depending on when it takes place in the MCU’s timeline. But as we just learned in the last movie, time isn’t a major setback for dead characters…

