Avengers: Endgame Star Gwyneth Paltrow Selling a Candle That Smells Like Her Private Parts

It’s been a big week for Avengers: Endgame star Gwyneth Paltrow. On Monday Netflix revealed a first look at their new series focusing on her lifestyle brand Goop with The Goop Lab, set to debut on the streaming service on January 24. Paltrow also revealed that she considers herself “semi-retired from acting” while promoting the series. Now, another equally as yonic development from Paltrow’s brand is the latest addition to their online store, a scented candle that retails for $75 and is called “THIS SMELLS LIKE MY VAGINA CANDLE.” Lest you think that the title is being overly facetious, the name itself was suggested by Paltrow, as the official description for the product reveals.

“This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP (Gwyneth Paltrow),” the description reads. “The two were working on a fragrance, and she blurted out, “Uhhh..this smells like a vagina”—but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent. (That turned out to be perfect as a candle—we did a test run at an In goop Health, and it sold out within hours.) It’s a blend of geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar absolutes juxtaposed with Damask rose and ambrette seed that puts us in mind of fantasy, seduction, and a sophisticated warmth.”

Subtlety has been left at the door with regard to this candle, as its given name is emblazoned across the book and label of the candle itself for all to see. As for the quality and scent of the candle mentioned above, we cannot independently verify its claims as of this writing. Should you be enticed by the prospect of said candle, you can grab one for yourself by clicking here. This type of risqué behavior with Goop is not new, as the brand released an equally NSFW advertisement ahead of the Christmas holiday.

Paltrow’s Goop describes their history as, “Launched in 2008 out of Gwyneth Paltrow‘s kitchen as a homespun weekly newsletter, GP created goop to organize her unbiased travel recommendations, health-centric recipes, and shopping discoveries for friends, and also as a place to get her own questions—about health, fitness, and the psyche—answered. It has always been a place for GP to introduce some of the incredible experts who have mentored her throughout her life, and a place where readers can find suggestions about where to shop, eat, and stay from a trusted friend—not from an anonymous, crowd-sourced recommendation engine.”

