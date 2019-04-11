‘Avengers: Endgame’ Star Jeremy Renner Teases New Hawkeye Series for Disney+

Earlier today, Variety broke the news that Disney+ is developing developing a Hawkeye TV series starring Avengers: Endgame actor Jeremy Renner, but Renner went on Jimmy Kimmel Live tonight and studiously avoided giving the host anything much that could be considered useful information. The report says that the Hawkeye series would be based on the comics in which Clint Barton (Renner’s character) passes the torch to the next archer to take on the mantle, Kate Bishop. It will be an adventure series that follows Kate’s training to become the Hawkeye of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, allowing Barton to officially retire and presumably giving the as-yet-uncast Kate a chance to to take Clint’s place on the big screen.

Renner’s reluctance to give any definitive answer on the rumors was just one of a number of things that Kimmel asked him about and Renner coyly refused to discuss (another big one being whether his black-suited, mohawk-wearing character would take the name of Ronin, as he had in the comics). The back-and-forth between the two turned into a kind of tortured “Who’s on First?” exchange. While hardly definitive, it would be difficult to argue that Renner’s playful banter and lack of a denial sounded like there was nothing to the reports. You can read a brief transcript of their back-and-forth about it below:

Kimmel: Variety reported that you were going to be doing a Hawkeye television series on Disney+.

Renner: Well, that’s — look at their name. They have a variety of stories. They have lots of different things to say.

Kimmel: They do, but they aren’t a tabloid. They’re usually pretty right-on on things.

Renner: Yeah, they are.

Kimmel: They are? They are right on?

Renner: They could be — with their stories, the variety of stories that they have. I don’t know anything about this.

Avengers: Endgame is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo from a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely. The film’s ensemble cast includes Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, Chris Evans as Captain America, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/the Hulk, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow, Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye/Ronin, Don Cheadle as War Machine, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Brie Larson as Captain Marvel, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon, and Josh Brolin as Thanos.

Avengers: Endgame opens on April 26th. Captain Marvel is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

