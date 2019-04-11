New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot Reveals Best Look yet at New Team Suits

Throughout the course of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Avengers have worn all manner of suits as their tactical needs have changed and technological upgrades have been made available. Despite our heroes functioning as a team, each individual member reflects their own skill set with their suits, allowing them to each utilize their abilities most effectively. In the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, audiences have witnessed that the team all wear similar white suits to embark on a mission, which are seemingly more functional than fashionable. A new TV spot for the film offers our best look yet at these suits ahead of the film’s April 26th release. Check out the new TV spot above.

The prevailing theory about the suits is that they will allow Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to safely travel to the Quantum Realm, possibly in order to travel through time to reverse the events of Avengers: Infinity War. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige previously revealed that the inclusion of these outfits were planned to be an important part of the film’s marketing campaign.

“We call them the team suits,” Feige shared with io9. “And we early on decided [revealing them] was a big differentiating factor between [Endgame] and the other films. The Avengers have never had matching outfits before, [so] we thought it was a very intriguing image to see something that made this film feel new.”

The reason for the inclusion of the suits in the trailer was to not only show the progression of the MCU, but to make Endgame feel unlike anything that came before it.

“[We had to] make it feel more than just Infinity War II. Because it’s not,” Feige added. “Those team suits add something fresh to it. As does Hawkeye, as does Captain Marvel. As does Scott Lang.”

Despite Feige happily discussing the suits’ roles in the film’s marketing, co-director Joe Russo was less inclined to reveal any substantial information about the ensembles.

“Obviously anything that goes into the trailers is really well considered,” Russo pointed out. “And whatever people want to take away from that they can take away from that.”

Avengers: Endgame lands in theaters on April 26th.

What purpose do you think these suits will serve? Let us know in the comments below!

