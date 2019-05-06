Avengers: Endgame Theory Speculates Iron Man Secretly Created Mutants and the X-Men

An Avengers: Endgame theory speculates Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) is responsible for creating mutants, and ultimately the X-Men, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Avengers: Endgame spoilers.

Posting to r/FanTheories on Reddit, user u/LordAyeris argues Tony Stark had a “dual motivation” when performing the third snap that combined the might of the six Infinity Stones to obliterate Thanos (Josh Brolin) and his army.

Because Stark once wanted to be free of his armor while still protecting the world — he built the Iron Legion in Iron Man 3 before taking a bigger leap forward and creating Ultron (James Spader) in Avengers: Age of Ultron, intending for his artificial intelligence-powered creations to act as a “suit of armor around the world” — the user theorizes Stark granted a small portion of the population superhuman abilities when wielding the cosmic power of the stones.

This allows Stark to rest, knowing the world would be safeguarded by his giving humanity a way to “protect themselves”: a going away gift in the form of super-powered mutants.

As a counter, the paranoid Tony Stark willing superhumans into existence seems to go against his character arc rather than complete it: it’s comparable to the playboy genius refusing to hand over his Iron Man technology when the government came knocking in Iron Man 2.

Stark isn’t so irresponsible to let such powerful technology fall into the wrong hands, and distributing super powers seemingly at random would make the world more dangerous instead of leaving it better protected.

When Marvel Studios begins utilizing X-Men and Fantastic Four characters that were until recently controlled by Fox, Endgame scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely expect chief Kevin Feige to craft an MCU completely unlike the one audiences are now familiar with.

“It’ll be fascinating to see what Kevin Feige does with the properties he’s now getting from the Fox merger with X-Men and Fantastic Four,” Markus told the Los Angeles Times. “And to see what the MCU version of those things is, because I very much doubt it will be something that resembles what you’ve seen before. So that will be very exciting.”

