Avengers: Endgame Includes a Hilarious ‘Fortnite’ Scene

Avengers: Endgame was full of surprises and twists, and two of the reveals that were kept closest to the proverbial chest were no doubt the big five-year time jump between the events of Infinity War and the present day action of Endgame, as well as how that time gap drastically affects Chris Hemsworth’s Thor!

In the five years after The Snap and the death of Thanos, Thor establishes “New Asgard” on Earth, in the city of Tønsberg, where Odin hid the Tesseract before Red Skul found it there during WWII. When the Avengers try to make contact with Thor, they find the Thunder God isn’t quite the warrior he used to be.

In fact, saying Thor isn’t the warrior he used to be is quite the understatement. When the Avengers finally due track their old teammate to New Asgard, Thor has become “Fat Thor,” a lazy and perpetually drunk oaf, who is more Big Lebowski than he is the Odinson. Rather than performing the duties of a loving and benevolent king, Thor is found by his old teammates lazing away in his cabin, wasting the hours away drinking and playing Fortnite! Specifically, Thor is found getting drunk, with his Thor: Ragnarok buddies Korg and Meek, housing a pizza on the couch. Korg is engaged in what seems to be very heated round of Fortnite, with a player named “Noobmaster69” who seems to constantly torment Korg. This session apparently goes too far, as Thor jumps onto the headset in defense of Korg, and yells Asgardian battle threats at what is presumably a child on the other end of his headset.

The scene is quickly becoming one of the more debated moments of Avengers: Endgame – some fans found it hilarious, others thought it was insufferable, and a major disruption to the more solemn tone of the movie. However you feel about it, Avengers: Endgame was hardly the first Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to use major pop-culture references, and will not be the last. Fortnite was definitely the biggest thing in gaming when Avengers: Endgame was filming last year, and given the current close synergy between Marvel Studios and Fornite‘s developers (the game has hosted special Infinity War and Endgame tie-in events), a little product placement tit-for-tat only makes sense.

What’s really the sad irony of the world today is that in just one year’s time, the Fortnite craze has come, largely gone, and been replaced by a new game du jour. Apex Legends is now the battle royal game holding the spotlight, So the idea of Fortnite still being Thor’s obsession years down the line makes this already questionable joke woefully off the mark in both its insights and effectiveness.

