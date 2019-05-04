Avengers: Endgame Writers Address if Thor Is a SPOILER

Minor Avengers: Endgame spoilers within! By the end of Avengers: Endgame, it appeared that the Guardians of the Galaxy had one more member a part of their crew. After Thor (Chris Hemsworth) hands off the reigns of New Asgard to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), he hops on the Benatar to join the Guardians as they head to the cosmos to guard the galaxy.

Though he’s with the team at the conclusion of Endgame, the question still begs to be asked — is Thor actually a member of the team? In an interview with Fandango, Avengers: Endgame scribes Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely admitted they weren’t sure whether the Asgardian had a new team affiliation or not.

Markus tells the ticket-selling website that fans will have to ask Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) and his co-writer echoed the sentiment. “Yeah,” McFeely says. “You might have to ask James [Gunn] or Quill.”

We know there will be at least one more film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, a production that has had its fair share of ups and downs over the past year. Initially removed from his job as director, Gunn has eventually rehired by the House of Mouse and the movie is scheduled to move full steam ahead. That is, of course, whenever Gunn manages to complete production of his soft The Suicide Squad reboot for Warner Brothers.

The latest reports suggest that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will end up starting production sometime in 2020, meaning the film would likely be a 2021 release or early 2022 at the latest. It’s unclear what direction the film will go, or if Gunn had advanced knowledge of the events of Endgame as he was developing the script for Vol. 3. As it stands now, the “present” Gamora is still dead, but the version of the character that time traveled from 2014 is presumably somewhere else in the current timeline.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

