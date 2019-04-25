Iron Man Knew About Other Realities In The MCU Before Avengers: Endgame Heist

✖

Prior to his grand finale in Avengers: Endgame, Tony Stark had become aware of other realities connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Iron Man himself was responsible for discovering the tool of time travel for the Avengers to use and that was seen in Avengers: Endgame. What was not shown was a private message between Tony Stark and his science pal Bruce Banner in which he details his understanding of alternate realities. Whether or not this played any role in his decision to sacrifice himself to save the rest of the world is unknown.

A new book called The Wakanda Files details some Marvel Cinematic Universe secrets. Syfy Wire took a look inside and shared their observations. "The book makes it seem like Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) was already aware of this fact in an encrypted message sent to Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), in which he shares his findings on the time-space GPS," Syfy Wire says. "Using David Deutsch's model of Quantum mechanics, Tony writes that "altering events of the past could never affect the continuous loop. Though, it could create tangential split-timelines.' He quickly follows that up with: 'Let's not worry about that for the time being, right? One reality at a time. For all our sanity.'"

Hulk would later get a lesson in alternate realities from the Ancient One, so removing any dialogue between him and Tony from the film might have been in an effort to reduce redundancy.

This would seem to explain Tony bit of dialogue where he tells Captain America, "You mess with time and it tends to mess back." At the moment, there was no indication of Tony Stark having much experience or knowledge about time travel. Apparently, he had a little extra off-screen research in his back pocket which helped him understand the complications of it all.

The multiverse created by the actions of characters in Avengers: Endgame and elsewhere will be focal point of the MCU going forward. Phase 4 will launch with WandaVision, a series which will focus on alternate realities, before Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness blows the multiverse wide open and dives all the way in. Could Iron Man from another reality be waiting to get Robert Downey Jr. back into a Marvel movie already?

