New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ TV Spot Released

Captain Marvel is now in the rear-view mirror, which means that the eyes of every Marvel Studios fan are completely locked in on next month’s Avengers: Endgame, the final film of the decade-long Infinity Saga. With just a few more weeks to go, Disney and Marvel are likely going to throw everything they’ve got into the film’s marketing scheme, leading to plenty of toy reveals, TV spots, and posters. There have already been a couple of TV spots dropped online, and another new one arrived on Friday morning.

Sadly, this new TV spot doesn’t reveal any footage that we haven’t already seen, but it does change the order around and play with Captain America’s monologue a bit. This time around, Cap begins with his speech about getting over tragedy, and how the Avengers aren’t the ones who can give up. Then, when the Avengers theme kicks in after the release date, we see a few shots of the team flash onto the screen. You can watch the new spot in the video above!

Captain America is clearly the focus of this TV spot, and he’s been one of the main focal points of the entire marketing campaign to this point, alongside Tony Stark. The two have long been considered the leaders of the MCU’s Avengers, and they’re also the characters that fans believe have the greatest chance of losing their lives in the battle against Thanos.

It will be incredibly difficult to say goodbye to Captain America or Iron Man, but Endgame will help usher in an entirely new era for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and new heroes will likely take over as its stars. This movie presents the best possible opportunity to shift from one leadership team to another.

What do you think will happen to Captain America and Iron Man in Avengers: Endgame? Is there any chance they make it out alive? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

