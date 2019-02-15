‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Suggests a Second Snap May Occur

It’s Thanos’ snap in Avengers: Infinity War that wipes out half of the universe’s life, including many beloved heroes, but according to one fan theory, it’s a second snap in Avengers: Endgame that will bring them back to life.

In a new, complex theory over on Reddit, user SammyWalks suggests that there will be a second snap in Avengers: Endgame that ultimately undoes the horrifying effects of The Decimation, but it comes at a steep cost: the deaths of all of the original Avengers team.

In the theory, which you can read in full here, it’s argued that each of the original Avengers have, more or less, beaten time in their own ways, and all of them have simply seen too much — Captain America having seen Bucky die, Thor losing pretty much everything, et cetera. Where things get a little difficult in the theory is how the idea of a second snap factors in. The theory suggests that the original surviving Avengers attempt to prevent the first snap from ever occurring in the first place or force Thanos to snap again, this time with a slightly less catastrophic outcome.

It’s an interesting idea, but as some replies to the theory on Reddit have noted, it almost makes things too complicated. Even beyond that, the idea of the Avengers simply forcing Thanos to do a second snap and hoping for a different set of people to die also feels a bit out of character for the heroes. After all, the Avengers put themselves on the line not just for their friends, but for the whole world. Unless there was some sort of guarantee that only a small set of Avengers would die, the idea of them having a re-done snap for a different group of dead seems a little out of character as one could assume more civilians would die as well.

That said, the idea of an OG Avenger sacrifice isn’t out of the question. Numerous theories have suggested that some if not all of the original Avengers team will meet their end during Endgame. One character many fans think is most likely to die in Endgame is Captain America, especially after star Chris Evans posted what came across as a goodbye to the character to Twitter last year when he wrapped on the film.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans tweeted. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

What do you think? Will Endgame have a second snap? Are the original Avengers going to sacrifice themselves? Is this really the end of the line for Captain America? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Avengers: Endgame flies into theaters on April 26th. Other Marvel Studios properties out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.