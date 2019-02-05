‘Avengers: Endgame’: Where Are Thor and Rocket?

Thanks to a new Avengers: Endgame spot released during Super Bowl LIII earlier tonight, we got 30 seconds of all-new footage from the upcoming blockbuster. While revealing our first glimpse at Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper) in Endgame, the advertisement also showed a couple new glances of Thor (Chris Hemsworth).

Both of the heroes can be seen with the assembled Avengers shot at the end, but what about the snippets of the characters earlier in the spot? Rocket first appears when he opens the door to a shack-like cabin on the shores of an island.

Thor, on the other hand, appears to be standing in the opening on a cave opening of sorts, with an alien-like structure.

So the question stands — where are they? By the end of Avengers: Infinity War the two were buddies, so it stands to reason that the two will follow each other within the events of Avengers: Endgame.

That said, are they in Wakanda? The cave-like structure Thor is standing seems to have some pretty advanced architecture for the United States or North America. If not Wakanda, the shot with Thor could be an alien planet as Thor and company try tracking down Thanos (Josh Brolin).

For whatever reason, it seems like Rocket, on the other hand, appears to be on a north Atlantic island. After the events of Infinity War, Thor could have rounded up the surviving Asgardians and led them to form New Asgard in Norway or a country of the like.

Rocket arrives at a cabin that Thor’s staying in, hence the rocky waters seen in the background. It should be noted that the scene that Rocket appears in seems like it has similar tones to the shot of Odin (Anthony Hopkins) dying during Thor: Ragnarok.

Avengers: Endgame is out in theatres April 26th. Other MCU movies out this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.