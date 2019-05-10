Avengers: Endgame Writers Debunk Major Spider-Man: Far From Home Skrull Theory

There are so many little details to spot in Avengers: Endgame, but fans have combed over it with a fine-toothed comb, and have discovered many things int he process. One recent discovery during the film’s final minutes was thought to have revealed the presence of Skrulls thanks to a cameo by Ben Mendelsohn, who played Talos in Captain Marvel. Unfortunately, it looks as if that is not the case according to Endgame writers Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus, and that will probably be a bummer to fans of the character and the potential that reveal had.

For context, the scene in question appears after Thanos and his armies are defeated and things start to return to pseudo-normal. At that point, we see Peter Parker back at high school for a reunion with his best friend Ned. One Marvel fan noticed that there’s another person behind Peter that many might recognize if they look close enough, and was thought to be Mendelsohn. That would be a hint of the character Talos possibly being undercover, but when asked by THR they sadly shot that down.

They weren’t aware of Mendelsohn being in the movie, so it probably was just someone who looked a lot like him and pure coincidence, though Markus admits they don’t know every single aspect of this larger than life film.

“There are things people have told me about these movies, which we have worked on for nearly five years, that I’ve never seen, so I should probably watch it again,” Markus said.

That’s a bit of a bummer, especially for all the promise that the supposed revelation held. If it was Mendelsohn that could mean the Skrulls have established a home in our society since Captain Marvel originally helped them stay out of the hands of the Kree in her solo film. Perhaps some of the Skrulls decided to settle on Earth, or who knows, maybe they have already started infiltrating to build up to an MCU take on Secret Invasion.

Thing is, even without that tease those things are all still possible, though we won’t likely get any movement on those storylines until the Captain Marvel sequel. We don’t even know if that film will be based in the past, after Endgame, or a mix of the two, but we definitely can’t wait to find out.

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are still in theaters, while Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd.

