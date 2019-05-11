Avengers: Endgame Writers Reveal the Truth Behind Doctor Strange’s Infinity War Vision

Now that Avengers: Endgame has premiered in theaters and fans have seen the epic conclusion to the Infinity Saga, there are lots of questions and theories floating around about this chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But many people are still wondering about the 1-in-14-million possibility that Doctor Strange was referring to in Avengers: Infinity War.

When Strange returns, Iron Man asks about the one possible outcome where victory is achieved, but the Sorcerer Supreme wouldn’t reveal the answer until the very end. Now Avengers: Endgame writers Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely opened up to the Hollywood Reporter about what Strange actually meant when he said this.

“The only way this works is if Tony dies. If you go back and watch Infinity War, when [Strange] says ‘one,’ Benedict … is just choked on emotion. Now that you know the end, go back and watch that moment. He means, ‘You’re going to have to die, Tony.’”

Avengers: Endgame served as the end of Tony Stark’s journey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and while it was sad to see the Iron Man go, the character received a warm sendoff from the filmmakers.

“We had the opportunity to give him the perfect retirement life, within the movie,” Markus said told the New York Times.

Added McFeely, “He got that already.”

“That’s the life he’s been striving for,” Markus said. “Are he and Pepper going to get together? Yes. They got married, they had a kid, it was great. It’s a good death. It doesn’t feel like a tragedy. It feels like a heroic, finished life.”

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo spoke with ComicBook.com about the choices in the film, explaining that “all heroes are made complicated by the circumstances in their life, right?”

He added, “Tony is essentially an egoist, and what is the essential conflict for an egoist? Is it about what the egoist wants, or is it about subjugating the ego to what others may want from them? And family is really the most essential way to get to that conflict with Tony.”

Fans can see Tony Stark’s ultimate sacrifice with Avengers: Endgame now playing in theaters.

