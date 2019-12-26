Avengers: Endgame – Younger Armored Thanos Would Have Looked A Bit Different

It goes without saying that when you’re making movies as big as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame that there will be a lot of designs created along the way, and many of them won’t make it into the movie. In recent days even more bits of designs and info about what might have been have been revealed for the two films including a fresh look at an alternate design for the “Smart Hulk” and the reveal that the Frost Giants from the Thor films were originally supposed to make an appearance. Now a new alternate design has been revealed for the big bag himself, Thanos.

Concept artist Jerad S. Marantz has revealed a new piece from Endgame and Infinity War that shows off the younger version of the Mad Titan with a slightly different look from how he appeared in the final version. As you can see in the image below this design featured a helmet with more space between its arches, and less gold accents on the armor itself, opting for what looks like more pieces of leather/darker material. Frankly the design looks pretty close to an Avengers costume and less like a Thanos one.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since the demise of Thanos in the hit film it’s unclear if the character will ever pop up again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Death has never stopped the character in the source material, and now that time travel has been firmly established it’s a possibility someone could go back in time once again to meet the Mad Titan. When asked if the character might appear in next year’s Eternals, Marvel president Kevin Feige gave a vague tease that could be interpreted as a “no.”

“Thanos in the comics was an Eternal on Titan, there may be connections but really this about new ten characters that are played by an incredible group of actors that we’re focusing on,” Feige confirmed.

What do you think of the alternate design for Thanos? Share your thoughts in the comment section below!

Avengers: Endgame is now available on blu-ray and digital platforms, as well as streaming on the Disney+ streaming service.

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in fall 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in spring 2021, Loki in spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, Spider-Man 3 on July 16, 2021, What If? in summer 2021, Hawkeye in fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Blade, Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk are also in the works for Disney+.