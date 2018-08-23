Avengers Fans Think Every Fan Theory Is One of Doctor Strange’s 14 Million Outcomes

There seem to be an endless amount of fan theories online regarding Doctor Strange‘s mysterious “end game” plan at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. Everyone with a theory thinks that theirs is correct, but what if that’s not the case? What if each and every one of these theories floating around in the universe is right?

It sounds ridiculous, but one user on Reddit has their own idea, and it makes a lot of sense. Doctor Strange saw 14,000,605 potential outcomes to the situation, right? Well, according to this user, the odds are that every fan theory has at least some truth in one of these alternate realities.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A user by the name of ShouldBeAnUpvoteGif (totally correct, by the way), posted on the Fan Theories subreddit this week. The post reads, “Infinity War: Every fan theory posted here is one of the many possible futures Doctor Strange saw. But only one is correct.”

Instantly, this user gets the award for “World’s Most Meta Fan Theory.”

There’s only one issue to this theory, and it’s that most, if not all, of these other fan theories that have appeared online result in the Avengers winning the battle against Thanos. Whether Doctor Strange disappearing was only an illusion, or Thanos’ only altered reality, each of these theories ends with the Avengers on top. Remember, Doctor Strange said that only one of the 14,000,605 timelines ended with their victory.

But that doesn’t necessarily make this theory untrue, and I think that’s what the OP is getting at when they say “only one is correct.” Each of these theories is explored in one of the 14,000,605 outcomes, only the ending changes. Each and every time, Thanos still ends up winning, not matter how solid the plan of the Avengers is. There is one outcome where this isn’t the case, and that’s the one that results in victory.

Which Avengers 4 fan theory do you think is the most likely to actually happen? Do you have another theory of your own? Let us know by dropping a line in the comments section below!

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Blu-ray and DVD. The still untitled Avengers 4 is set to hit theaters on May 3, 2019.