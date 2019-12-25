Ghost Rider Steals Silver Surfer’s Surfboard in Avengers

If you’ve been keeping up with Jason Aaron‘s acclaimed Avengers run, you’ll know by now the titular team has been to Hell and back as they traverse the universe fighting crime and protecting the people. In the latest arc “Starbrand Reborn,” the Avengers head to space to take on a tremendous new threat featuring the return of the Starbrand powers. The plot has allowed Aaron to lay down somepeak comic book goodness, forcing the likes of Ghost Rider, Black Widow, Boy-Thing, and Blade to take on three space-faring characters that have been forced to serve under Galactus at one point or another.

That leads us to one of the most epic tidbits from the latest Avengers issue — Robbie Reyes/Ghost Rider snatching away Silver Surfer‘s iconic surfboard. With Blade hardly hanging onto life, Ghost Rider was forced to leave the confines of his space-bound Hell Charger to take on the Surfer and promptly swooped the character’s board away.

Videos by ComicBook.com

If you’re hoping to see Ghost Rider become the next Herald of Galactus or be award the Power Cosmic, you might be out of luck. Silver Surfer snatched the board back shortly thereafter, only allowing superstar artist Ed McGuiness to draw the moment in just a few panels.

“Starbrand Reborn” continues in Avengers #29, due out January 15th. The full solicitation for that issue can be found below.

AVENGERS #29

JASON AARON (W) • ED MCGUINNESS (A/C)

MARVELS X VARIANT COVER BY EMA LUPACCHINO

STARBRAND REBORN Part Three: THE RISE OF THE WAR WIDOW

The battle for the Starbrand heats up like a supernova, as Captain Marvel goes toe to toe with Firelord, Ghost Rider races the Silver Surfer and Brood Thor… tries to eat the Avengers. Meanwhile the Black Widow kicks much butt in outer space with a bold new weapon in her arsenal. That’s right, the Black Widow + the War Machine armor = the all-new, all-deadly War Widow.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99