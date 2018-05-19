Fan Art Mashes Up ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Line With ’13 Reasons Why’

Drax has one of the best lines in Avengers: Infinity War and now fan art is using it as inspiration for a hilarious mashup with Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why.

Post in Reddit’s Marvel Studios sub, the mashup features an image of Drax (Dave Bautista) in the back ground with an instant photo of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) hanging in front of half his face, the words “I’ll do you one better” written on it. You can check out the “13 Reasons Why is Gamora” art below.

If you have seen Avengers: Infinity War, this poster is hilarious. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie there are a lot of serious moments, but Drax has quite a few lighter-hearted scenes. The best of those came on the planet Titan when the character appeared before Iron Man and Star-Lord as the pair had a tense showdown. With the heroes trying to figure out whose side they were on, Star-Lord asked where Gamora was. Iron Man responded by asking who Gamora was and then Drax chimed in.

“I’ll do you one better: Why is Gamora?”

The line has been a standout from the film, and it’s made even more special with the knowledge that Bautista improvised the moment. The screenwriters for Avengers: Infinity War told Yahoo that Bautista took the moment and ran.

“The script only said, ‘Where is Gamora’ ‘I’ll do you even better: Who is Gamora?’ And then one day Bautista just goes, ‘I’ll do you one better: Why is Gamora?’” Christopher Markus said. “It’s like, ‘OK, you’re very good at your job.”

The Avengers: Infinity War/13 Reasons Why mashup is fitting for other than the brilliant way the titles come together. While Drax’s line is humorous, Gamora’s fate is not. Star-Lord eventually gets his answer as to where Gamora is when Thanos arrives on Titan. The movie’s big bad sacrificed her in order to obtain the Soul Stone. 13 Reasons Why also has an emotional death central to the story, though in the case of the controversial Netflix series it’s the suicide of a high school student that sets off the plot of the series’ first season.

