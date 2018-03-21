‘Avengers 4’ Is A Very Different Movie From ‘Infinity War’

Releasing just over a year apart, Avengers: Infinity War and its still-untitled Avengers 4 follow-up will be very different movies.

While April’s ensemble flick will heavily influence it successor, screenwriters Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely put forth an extra effort to ensure they are vastly different films. The scribes opened up about the two different films while speaking to members of the press on the set of Avengers: Infinity War in June of 2017.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Can’t have the second one without the first one,” McFeely said. “But our hope is that it’s breakfast and then lunch.”

While Avengers 4 will inevitably be a continuation of Infinity War‘s saga pitting the Avengers heroes and their cosmic allies against Thanos, it may not be a pick-up-where-we-left-off scenario. “It does not feel like you hit pause and then unpaused it,” Markus said. “It is two very different [movies].”

In fact, with Ant-Man and The Wasp and Captain Marvel set to release between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers 4, the final chapter of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Phase Three will be influenced by the events of those films. The constantly changing puzzle prompts McFeely to call the movies releasing between his two ensemble efforts “another nightmare” as he has to piece it all together.

The Russo Brothers, who direct Avengers: Infinity War and its sequel, expressed a similar sentiment about the films being quite different from another. “We look in a way that you would look at writers in comic books,” Joe Russo said. “People pick up different runs, and they go with it. If there are things from mythology that you are inspired by or you find relevancy in, you go with that. If there are things in mythology that you want to see differently, then you explore ways to execute it differently.”

“I think, of course, there is a list of movies that have preceded this,” Russo said. “Those movies have been directed by a lot of different directors, with a lot of different styles, and a lot of different things to say. Anthony and I have found repeatedly that the best and only way for us to move forward, is to receive that information, keep what we like, explore what we like, and exploit what we like, and tell the story that we want to tell.”

He went on to explain that by doing that, the audience simply follows along.

“I think the audience goes with you when you make those changes, or there are things that you discard,” he said. “Same with you do in a comic run, when you’re reading it. You go, ‘I want to see someone else’s point of view on this. That was an awesome point of view, and I had a lot of fun with that. Now I want to see something else. Now I want to see … ‘ That’s, I think, what Marvel’s done really well, by bringing in a lot of different voice to execute their films.”

Avengers: Infinity War hits theaters on April 27, 2018. If you have any questions about ComicBook.com’s time on set of Avengers: Infinity War, leave them in the comment section below or send them to @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter!