Is ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ Director Teasing More ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fallout?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is in pretty dire straights after the events of this year’s films, which makes a new tweet from one of the franchise’s directors a little suspicious.

Peyton Reed, who directed Ant-Man and the Wasp, recently tweeted an out-of-context gif of a set of color bars. While there’s no indication of exactly why Reed tweeted the gif, the image appears to line up with what was shown on television screens during Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s post-credits scene.

As fans will remember, the post-credits scene showed Scott Lang’s house in the aftermath of Avengers: Infinity War‘s decimation, which left Scott stuck in the Quantum Realm and Hope Van Dyne and company (as well as half of the universe’s creatures) turned to dust. But one person who did survive was the giant ant in Scott’s house, who was passing the time by playing drums.

So, what exactly does Reed’s tweet mean? It’s not particularly easy to say, especially considering what we know about the MCU’s immediate future. The trailer for Avengers: Endgame showed Scott getting out of the Quantum Realm and visiting the surviving Avengers, but there’s no telling how or when he was able to do that. There’s a chance that Reed’s tweet could be alluding to that answer, or to something else tied to both films.

Or, there’s a chance that the tweet is essentially a happy coincidence, and that it has no bearing on what’s to come in Endgame and beyond.

Considering the weird relationship between Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp, it’s easy to see why fans are trying to search for different nuggets of information. Seeing as the latter film showed the first larger ramifications of the decimation, Reed and company had an interesting task on their hands.

“The mission at hand, Scott Lang being on house arrest and seeing his daughter, the X-Con guys landing the big fish and getting their company saved, Hank and Janet reunited – it’s all The Partridge Family, the neatest possible bow of all time.” Reed explained earlier this year. “And then we go into a colorful credit sequence. And then do this scene that would hopefully punch the audience in the gut.”

“And even in the scene, we introduce all of these elements all at once to the audience,” he added. “It’s like, oh, this is the first time I’ve seen Janet in street clothes. And they are in a parking lot? And there’s Luis’ van? And Scott in the suit and he’s going to the quantum realm in a shrunken tunnel? So everyone’s mind is on trying to make sense of the stuff at hand, so that hopefully the thing we were ultimately doing wasn’t immediately occurring to them.”

“I think everybody in the back of their minds’ are like, ‘okay, they can’t ignore it, they can’t ignore it.’ What’s going to happen and who is it going to happen to?” Reed said. “So we wanted to just have fun with that. And for me, you’re not going to do the event in a bigger way than Infinity War did it. It had to be its own different tone and it had to be specific to our movie.”

Avengers: Endgame will be released on April 26, 2019. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.