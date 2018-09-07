‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Children of Thanos Get Their Own ‘Friends’ Style Trailer

Avengers: Infinity War took the cosmic side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe to new heights, and one fan just gave that a pretty hilarious remix.

Reddit user NerdParker00 recently shared a new video, which gives the various adopted children of Thanos (Josh Brolin) a Friends-style introduction. You can check it out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The end result is fairly charming, giving Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and the members of the Black Order a much better familial circumstance than they actually got onscreen. But at the same time, the video does have a pretty dark context to it, especially when adding “it hasn’t been your day, your week, your month, or even your year” over footage of Nebula being tortured.

The Children of Thanos are an interesting element of the MCU, especially as almost all of them are dead after the events of Infinity War. As some fans have argued, the Black Order weren’t as three-dimensional as they could have been in the film, something that directors Joe and Anthony Russo agree with.

“The Black Order, in particular, we worked hard to adjust them to the Marvel Cinematic Universe,” Joe Russo explained on the film’s commentary track. “In the [Jonathan] Hickman run, I thought the characters were too powerful. And nobody wants the sub-villain to outshine the villain. And we adjusted their power sets so that they lined up in a way that was more interesting with our heroes. Which is why Maw’s a ‘wizard.’”

“There were earlier drafts of the script with the Black Order, in a more stylized draft where we did backstories for each of them.” Russo continued. “Ultimately the movie was getting too crowded, too hard to follow. In the books, there’s a backstory between Proxima and Corvus, that they’re married. Only hinted at in the slightest way here by the fact that they are paired up to retrieve a stone and the way that she responds when Corvus gets stabbed by Natasha.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on digital platforms, DVD, and Blu-ray. Ant-Man and the Wasp is in theaters now. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.