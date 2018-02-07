‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Confirms Another ‘Black Panther’ Character

Just by the cast list alone, Avengers: Infinity War is shaping up to be one of the largest spectacles in superhero movies. It’s a crossover truly deserving of the Marvel banner.

And while we knew various members of Black Panther‘s supporting cast would be appearing in the film, fans got confirmation of one more surprising addition.

Minor spoilers for Black Panther below.

Winston Duke, who plays the leader of the Jabari tribe known as M’Baku, revealed to LRM Online that he would be reprising his role in the Marvel Studios event film.

I can tell you that, … [M’Baku] plays a big role in Wakanda‘s story in that film, and the role that Wakanda plays in the Avengers: Infinity War,” Duke said. “He will be tested, as you can suspect, with Thanos coming and doing his thing. You’re going to like what you see, it’s going to be epic.”

While the character is typically portrayed as a villain, in the events of Black Panther he seems to be more of a rival who disagrees with the direction T’Challa and his father have taken the country. M’Baku prefers to return to the time of isolationism in Wakanda’s past, while the country itself opens up to the outside world.

Based on his appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, it might indicate that T’Challa and M’Baku come to some sort of an understanding in the new movie, or maybe even find common ground against the threat of Erik Killmonger.

Duke went on to praise the film for how the king rules his country, and how it feeds into the upcoming Marvel Studios crossover event.

“Black Panther‘s revolutionary and then the world and all the things Wakanda creates, all that is tested in Infinity War,” Duke said.

It sounds like the events of Black Panther will do more to unify the conflicting tribes of Wakanda, especially after Killmonger’s attempts to usurp the crown. While we won’t know the spoilers until the film actually premieres next week, it’s easy to see this film will play heavily into Avengers: Infinity War. We see Thanos’ forces attacking the country, and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes aid their armies in the fight. The World of Wakanda may be more important than we know at this point…

Black Panther premieres in theaters on February 16th. Avengers: Infinity War premieres on May 4th.