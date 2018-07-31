‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Blu-Ray Will Not Include IMAX Ratio

Avengers: Infinity War will be on home video soon, but some Marvel fans are going to be disappointed at one missing feature on the Blu-ray.

In recent months some Marvel fans have started petitions, asking Marvel Studios to include the true IMAX ration on their home video releases. Often that ration was found on Blu-ray 3D releases, but those aren’t as prevalent as they use to be, but those fans are going to be saddened that the IMAX ration will not be part of Infinity War’s home video release.

Marvel did a big campaign with IMAX, which promotes that fans get around 26% more screen. To some that also means seeing it on regular screens doesn’t give you the entire scene as the filmmakers intended, and those fans won’t be too happy that the home video release won’t include that ration setting.

You can check out the full description of the formats the film does include below.

“The Multi-Screen Edition includes a Blu-ray and a Digital Copy of the film, giving viewers the flexibility to watch the film on different devices. Those with 4K Ultra HD capability may opt for a 4K Cinematic Universe Edition, which includes a 4K Ultra HD disc, a Blu-ray, and a Digital Copy.”

Avengers: Infinity War stars Robert Downey Jr. as Tony Stark/Iron Man, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/The Hulk, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers/Captain America, Scarlett Johansson as Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow, Don Cheadle as Colonel James Rhodes/War Machine, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa/Black Panther, Zoe Saldana as Gamora, Karen Gillan as Nebula, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Paul Bettany as Vision, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Anthony Mackie as Sam Wilson/Falcon, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Idris Elba as Heimdall, Danai Gurira as Okoye, Peter Dinklage as Eitri, Benedict Wong as Wong, Pom Klementieff as Mantis, Dave Bautista as Drax, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, with Gwyneth Paltrow as Pepper Potts, with Benicio Del Toro as The Collector, with Josh Brolin as Thanos, and Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord.

The film is directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and featured a screenplay by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely.

Avengers: Infinity War lands on Digital platforms July 31 and lands on DVD and Blu-ray on August 14, and you can find the full special features list right here.

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and The Wasp are in theaters now. Other Marvel projects coming soon are Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

