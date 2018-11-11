‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Captain America’s Entrance Originally Involved Santa Claus

As the biggest crossover event in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Avengers: Infinity War is loaded with iconic moments that make it one of the most epic superhero movies yet. But few were as good as the moment when Captain America emerges from the shadows, ready to stop the Black Order from hurting Scarlet Witch and Vision.

But the scene was almost much more ridiculous, as directors Joe and Anthony Russo almost included a legion of mall Santa Claus impersonators.

In the new book Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War — The Art of the Movie, storyboard artist Bryan Andrews detailed one version of Cap’s introduction that was ultimately cut out.

“There were a few versions of the Edinburgh sequence,” Andrews said. “At first, the Russos had it set during the winter festival. Large crowds, snow, and Cap and the gang were already on-site trying to find Vision and Wanda in a crowd of Santas when the Children of Thanos arrive. Lots of fun stuff, but it was too much. Sometimes less is definitely more.”

While that might have been an interesting sight, as Andrews said, it might have taken away from the eventful entrance of the Secret Avengers.

There were a lot of considerations made for Cap’s role in the movie, and a lot of thought went into the character’s costume. While they did incorporate elements of Steve Rogers’ Nomad persona, there was also a time when they considered putting him in the U.S. Agent costume for the new movie.

“The Secret Avengers look came about because him being more clandestine and not part of a larger group like the Avengers meant that he could be wearing more black,” said Marvel Studios Head of Development Ryan Meinerding. “That’s where the U.S. Agent stuff came out, too, where he could be wearing black and red, and seeing if there was any value in that.”

Meinerding also spoke about giving Cap a rugged look by having him wear Army fatigues, but ultimately decided to go away from that route.

“The costume took a long time because I think Kevin [Feige, Marvel Studios President] was looking for ways of Cap still feeling iconic. He didn’t want him stepping away from the super hero stuff for the whole movie. And if you put him in fatigues at the beginning of the movie, there’s not really a reason for him to get out of them or change costumes at any point in the rest of the film. So we were searching for a while, including versions that were riffs on U.S. Agent and some things that were riffs on Nomad — subtle ones, but still trying to go there to see if there was something interesting to mine, as if he’s almost taken on a different persona.”

Fans will see if Captain America gets a new costume when Avengers 4 premieres on May 3, 2019.