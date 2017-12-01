‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Is One of the Trailer’s Best Lines Referencing This Comic?

The Avengers: Infinity War trailer was as epic as Marvel Cinematic Universe fans wanted (most of them anyway), and it was also full of fun little teases, Easter eggs and foreshadows that are still being discovered. One fans may have made a connection between what is easily one of the best lines in the trailer, and a specific moment from a vintage Marvel comic book:

This scene from Captain America #342 in 1988 shows Steve Rogers during that period of time when his Captain America persona had been taken up by John Walker (aka U.S. Agent) and Rogers became “The Captain” a black-clad hero who wasn’t sacntioned by the government. In need of a new shield, Rogers finds help from Black Panther and the engineers of Wakanda, who fashion him a new one out of the country’s prized ore, Vibranium.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this may seem like an obscure reference, the parallels between this moment in the comics and Captain America’s current status in the MCU is too close to ignore. Right now, Steve Rogers is a hero no longer sanctioned by the government, and he is definitely in need of a new shield, with Wakanda being the only place to get one that measures up to the original. The actual line, “…and get this man a shield,” has been a standout moment that gave fans goose bumps. As another (potential) Marvel Easter egg, it goes to show just how deep the film creators’ knowledge of Marvel lore really is.

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters on May 4, 2018. Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universemovies include; Black Panther on February 16, 2018, Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, 2018, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.