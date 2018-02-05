Marvel Fans Think They Spotted Captain Marvel In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer

Eagle-eyed Marvel fans may have spotted Brie Larson’s yet-to-debut Captain Marvel in the newest Avengers: Infinity War footage.

The supposed sighting comes roughly 11 seconds into the trailer, as Captain America (Chris Evans), Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), and a wounded Vision (Paul Bettany) walk into what is believed to be a Wakandan facility.

YOU CANT TELL ME THATS NOT HER pic.twitter.com/2yDgQlYd7d — em (@spideyrogrs) February 5, 2018

Fans took to social media to share their findings, posting loops and comparison photos:

if you look behind steve in the trailer you can see someone walking behind him and the suit looks exactly like captain marvel pic.twitter.com/UPTrebftfS — em (@spideyrogrs) February 5, 2018

At 11 seconds in the #InfinityWar Super Bowl TV spot, is @brielarson’s Captain Marvel standing right behind #CaptainAmerica? 👀 — Brandon Crespo (@_Bcrespo) February 5, 2018

Not to burst bubbles, but the figure believed to be Captain Marvel is actually Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch.

Look below Cap’s left hand and you can see a trenchcoat — the same coat sported by Olsen in leaked screenshots from November.

Olsen is seen wearing the coat in the official trailer, so it’s just Olsen’s hair that is being mistaken for Captain Marvel’s insignia.

Larson’s Air Force pilot-turned-superhero isn’t in Infinity War, co-director Joe Russo told ComicBook.com in July.

While the Russo brothers and Marvel Studios are known for keeping secrets, Larson isn’t expected to make her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut until Captain Marvel flies into theaters in March 2019. She’ll then take part in Avengers 4, out May 2019.

Fans got their first look at Larson suited up as the cosmic superhero late last month, as set photos revealed the actress sporting a green and black Kree-inspired battle suit.

Avengers: Infinity War opens May 4.