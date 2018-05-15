Proxima Midnight Actress Didn’t Know ‘Avengers: Infinity War’s Connection To ‘The Leftovers’

The events of Avengers: Infinity War had some pretty dramatic effects on the face of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some audiences noting similarities between the film and the HBO series The Leftovers. While some fans thought these connections were hard to ignore, actress Carrie Coon, who starred in the series and played Proxima Midnight in Infinity War, didn’t make the comparison while filming.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Avengers: Infinity War

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the HBO series, a bizarre event results in 2% of the world’s population mysteriously vanishing without a trace, leaving the rest of the world behind to figure out a way to cope with the tragedy. In Infinity War, Thanos snaps his fingers and kills half of the universe, with many of the film’s heroes turning to dust inexplicably.

“People have been tweeting about this connection to The Leftovers,” the actress shared with Entertainment Weekly, though admitted she hasn’t had time to see the finished film yet. “I didn’t know that [was the connection]. They keep the story under wraps, even when you’re working on it. I wouldn’t have even known to ask [about how it ends]. I was just doing what they told me to do, acting with my video screen.”

This isn’t the only connection Avengers: Infinity War has with one of Coon’s TV series, pointing out that she’s played characters in both movies and TV who have had a tough time.

“But isn’t that strange? You know, in The Leftovers and Fargo, technology didn’t work for either character [of mine],” Coon noted. “And now we have this disappearance. So… I don’t know what the universe is conspiring for me.”

The actress has had an interesting experience crafting the character of Proxima Midnight, with her involvement initially beginning as just a voiceover that evolved over time.

“I flew down to Atlanta and did some mo-cap, mostly the facial capture. Of course, I can’t take credit for all of it — it’s a gifted team of animators that are taking on the bulk of that performance,” the actress divulged. “But it morphed from a voiceover job into a mo-cap job, and then suddenly I realized I was in the highest-grossing movie of the year.”

Avengers: Infinity War is in theaters now.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Ant-Man and The Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and the fourth Avengers on May 3, 2019. The sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming hits on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 lands in 2020.

Did you pick up on the connection between the film and the TV series? Let us know in the comments below!

[H/T Entertainment Weekly]