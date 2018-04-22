‘Avenger: Infinity War’ Stars Appearance Schedule on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ Announced

Fans are eagerly counting down the days until Avengers: Infinity War is released, and it looks like Jimmy Kimmel Live is here to help celebrate.

The ABC late-night talk show recently unveiled their schedule for the week of April 23rd, which features four shows in a row of the Infinity War cast members. While we previously reported that much of the show’s massive ensemble cast would be appearing on the show, the schedule now gives a better idea of how that will happen.

On Monday, April 23rd, Jimmy Kimmel Live viewers will get to see Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Zoe Saldana (Gamora), Paul Bettany (Vision), and Pom Klementieff (Mantis), with musical guest A Perfect Circle.

Tuesday, April 24th will see Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Danai Gurira (Okoye), and Dave Bautista (Drax) on the show, with Bleachers as the musical guest.

On Wednesday, April 25th, the guests will include Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Sebastian Stan (Winter Soldier), and Josh Brolin (Thanos), with musical guest Middle Kids.

And on Thursday, April 26th – the night that some early Infinity War screenings begin – Jimmy Kimmel Live‘s guests will be Don Cheadle (War Machine), Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Scarlet Witch), and Winston Duke (M’baku).

These appearances are sure to keep the hype up going into Infinity War‘s release, even as expectations are already pretty high for the upcoming film. And while most major blockbusters only get one cast appearance on Kimmel’s show, this week of appearances makes sense, considering the massive number of characters in the film.

“No one really knows [exactly how many characters there are],” Cumberbatch said during a recent interview. “I’ve hear everything from sort of 36 to 23 was the most frequently quoted number, but I don’t even think the Russo Brothers write it in there how many are in there. I’m sure they do actually. They know everything.”

Will you be checking out the Infinity War cast’s Jimmy Kimmel Live appearances? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War will land in theaters on April 27th.