Chris Pratt Promises ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Will Meet Expectations

Avengers: Infinity War star Chris Pratt says the Marvel blockbuster will live up to your high expectations.

“This was a monumental undertaking. Shooting these films with the amount of cast members that are in it, the level of secrecy, and the lock and key under which the script was kept, the Russo brothers did an amazing job,” Pratt told HollywoodXYZ.

“Ten years in the making. 18 films, all leading up to this. It was unreal. I mean, they’re sort of embargoing everything and not letting us say anything, because I think that they know what they have,” Pratt said.

“So I can say in terms of expectations, you can raise them as high as you want, they will be met with this film.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy star returns as Star-Lord, who has now been leader of the ragtag group of cosmic heroes for more than four years by the time they cross paths with the Avengers to attempt to thwart the universe-slaughtering plans of Thanos (Josh Brolin) — who just so happens to be the adoptive father of team mate Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Bringing together Marvel Studios’ biggest franchises will make the Avengers threequel what Pratt called “the biggest movie of all time.”

Infinity War has been cloaked in secrecy since its inception: even its stars have yet to see the epic crossover in its entirety, and leading man Robert Downey Jr., who plays flagship superhero Iron Man, doesn’t know how the movie ends.

Directing duo Anthony and Joe Russo went to great lengths to preserve the film’s biggest secrets, going so far as to distribute fake script pages to even its biggest stars to keep as much of the crew in the dark as possible.

“We can divulge nothing at this point,” Joe Russo told Kinowetter. “We worked really hard to protect the secrets of the movie because this is the end of 10 years of storytelling and I think a lot of people [have] emotionally invested quite a bit into the Marvel Universe so we want to make sure they have the best experience they can have when they go in to see the movie.”

He explained: “We wrote fake pages for the script, we distributed fake pages. None of the actors have actually read the entire script, the real script. Very few people actually know what’s going to happen in the movie.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens April 27.