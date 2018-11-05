‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Villain Almost Had a Different Weapon

A movie as large as Avengers: Infinity War went through many changes before it finally hit the big screen, as Marvel Studios wanted to nail each and every aspect of the film to make fans happy.

Some changes were as big as the final confrontation between Thanos and Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, while there’s were a bit smaller. Like when it comes to the villain known as Cull Obsidian, the hulking member of the Black Order; he didn’t always have his chain-linked hammers.

As shown in the Art of Avengers: Infinity War, Cull Obsidian almost had a few different weapons when he went up against the superheroes. It would have been interesting to see the character with a pair of big blasters, but it probably would have taken away from his intimidating stature, knowing that he had to fight from a distance. The giant hammers allow him to get up and personal, while also giving him some range.

Cull Obsidian was one of the least formidable members of the Black Order, being removed from the first big battle when Wong teleported to a desolate snowscape. He then came back and attempted to give Bruce Banner a run for his money, but the Hulkbuster armor proved useful and Banner single-handedly defeated Cull Obsidian.

It seems unlikely that the deceased members of the Black Order will return, but we cannot reasonably rule that out right now. After all, so many other characters are reportedly making comebacks in Avengers 4.

Marvel Studios producer Michael Grillo recently admitted that they were able to get Tilda Swinton back for a single day of filming, possibly revealing that she would return as the Ancient One in the new movie.

Frank Grillo himself also admitted that his deceased character would make an appearance in the new film during an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast with Jim Norton.

“He [Crossbones] makes an appearance in the next Avengers movie. But it’s a flashback,” Grillo said. “Yeah and I’m allowed to say whatever I want because I’m never doing another Marvel movie.”

When asked why Grillo wasn’t worried about getting in trouble with Marvel or why he wasn’t going to be in another movie, the actor gave a hilarious and blunt response: “Because I’m 117 years old.”

We’ll see if the Black Order returns when Avengers 4 premieres in theaters on May 3, 2019.