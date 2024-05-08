X-Men '97 Delivers Another Incredible Marvel Cameo

X-Men '97 got another "incredible" Marvel cameo into Season 1 midway through the finale. In "Tolerance Is Extinction Part 2," The Hulk storms into battle alongside the mutants. However, it's not really Bruce Banner, and Morph has another moment where they use the power of a fan-favorite. Unlike some of the X-Men's other attempts to harness these cameos, Hulk wrecks some stuff before being shunted into the distance. On Galapagos Island, there are tons of Sentinels trying to take out the team before they can get to Bastion. However, things are not going great headed into the last episode of the Season.

A few weeks ago, ComicBook's Phase Zero podcast talked to X-Men '97 director Jake Castorena about these cameos. Fans have been waiting for some big Marvel appearances from the moment this show was announced. In past weeks, viewers have been treated to visits from Captain America and Spider-Man. Honestly, Hulk felt like a longshot. But, maybe there could be even more surprises planned for the final chapters.

Spoilers for #XMen97 episode 9

MORPHY CASUALLY TURNING INTO HULK IS INSANE??? THEY KNOW BALL pic.twitter.com/7FFFzrnX56 — Jack (-_•) (@captaincupkicks) May 8, 2024

"Here's the best part: We're in the MCU. The X-Men show, the OG show, was the MCU before the MCU became 'The MCU' right? And, certain things that being a spiritual successor, a revival, that the show had ingrained in its DNA, we got to have that ingrained in our DNA too," the director explained. "Cameos were a big thing. The expansion of the MCU overall, of the characters, the side stories, the many derivatives of books that came out from the team, that's all ingrained in the show."

"My favorite thing to say about those cameos and the best little tidbit of history that Larry [Houston] gave me was, 'every cameo in that show was illegal.'" Castorena chuckled. "They didn't have rights to all of the characters at the time. So, people weren't familiar with the characters at the time. So if you put, instead of Doctor Strange, as Larry did, 'Professor with book'…. Thanks to Larry, we have a team of people that look out for that stuff now."

Do you think there are more surprises coming in X-Men '97? Check out the wild moments down below!