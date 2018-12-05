‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Artist Shares Alternate Infinity Gauntlet Concept Art

Avengers: Infinity War hit theaters earlier this year, but the film is prompting conversations still today. Countless fan-theories have brought attention to the MCU’s biggest characters, and it seems a concept artist is bringing attention to another big part of the film.

After all, the Infinity Gauntlet is as big of a player in the latest Avengers flick as Iron Man’s suit, and it turns out the glove nearly looked real different.

Over on Instagram, concept artist Aleksi Briclot posted some artwork he did for Marvel Studios. It was there fans got a look at how the Infinity Guantlet could have looked, and the design is far less regal than the one the MCU went with ultimately.

“Another exploration for the Infinity glove of Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War. This one being more organic and less medieval,” Briclot wrote.

As you can see, the unused design is vastly different from the one Marvel Studios chose. Briclot’s design did not bother giving the glove a gold exterior. Instead, the gauntlet is finished with rugged edges and looks rather exposed. The Infinity Gems sit in the glove similarly to the official design, but the piece’s overall look is far more rugged here.

When it comes to the actual Infinity Guantlet, fans are willing to dive as deep into its history as possible. The powerful relic caused more trouble for the MCU than the Avengers could’ve expected, but it turns out Thanos has suffered for its power too. In a recent chat, directors Joe and Anthony Russo opened up about the toll the glove takes on its user, and they confirmed Thanos had to pay a physical price to snap half of existence away.

“It’s evident,” Joe Russo said.

“His daughter is an emotional price, but the physical price is – you’ll see it if you pause your DVD – right before he uses it to go back into the portal away from Thor while he’s got the ax in his chest, his arm is burnt to a crisp. So the physical price is the extreme power that it took to enact his plan, he paid for physically, and when he sits down on the steps at the end of the movie you can see that it actually carries up into his neck and onto his face.”

Clearly, it seems Thanos is not finished with the Infinity Gauntlet, and fans are eager to see how else the relic will be used. After all, there are dozens of MCU superstars who will hopefully be revived after being snapped, and it sounds like the Infinity Gauntlet will be needed to do that. So, if Marvel Studios is feeling frisky, they might bring in a new design for the relic when Avengers 4 drops.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home media. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.