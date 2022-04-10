Marvel Fan Spots Weird Avengers: Infinity War Continuity Error With Spider-Man’s Hair

Avengers: Infinity War has been out for nearly four years, and fans are still noticing some interesting tidbits. Over the weekend, one such moment began to go viral as people noticed a glaring continuity order in one of the film’s most pivotal scenes. The moment in question comes when Spider-Man (Tom Holland) manages to board the ship of Ebony Maw.
As Spider-Man is speaking with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Holland’s hairstyle happens to change from one shot to the next, signaling a slight continuity error due to filming on separate days or the changing of dialogue during reshoots. Check the moment out in the tweet below.
While Downey’s Tony Stark is long gone from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland and his ever-changing hairstyles are hoping to back in the franchise before long at all.
“This movie really is a celebration of three generations of cinema, so at times we would be getting into these scenes that were incredibly emotional that, you know, they’re very taxing and I was so happy to be there that I had to go at it a different way and kind of go, ‘Wow look at my life, look what’s happened to me, I’m working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and we’re telling this story.’ And I would get emotional at kind of how proud I was of the situation that we were in, and that what we were doing and that I really believed in what we were doing … It was tough, but you know anything hard is worthwhile,” Holland said earlier this year.
Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for purchase through digital marketplaces while Avengers: Infinity War can be streamed on Disney+.
Where would you like to see Spidey pop up next? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section, or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!
