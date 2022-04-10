Marvel Fan Spots Weird Avengers: Infinity War Continuity Error With Spider-Man’s Hair

Avengers: Infinity War has been out for nearly four years, and fans are still noticing some interesting tidbits. Over the weekend, one such moment began to go viral as people noticed a glaring continuity order in one of the film’s most pivotal scenes. The moment in question comes when Spider-Man (Tom Holland) manages to board the ship of Ebony Maw.

As Spider-Man is speaking with Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Holland’s hairstyle happens to change from one shot to the next, signaling a slight continuity error due to filming on separate days or the changing of dialogue during reshoots. Check the moment out in the tweet below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/lesbobomb/status/1510687555272036361?s=20&t=8ZOMNcRS4UZnkLYujrw6Aw

While Downey’s Tony Stark is long gone from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Holland and his ever-changing hairstyles are hoping to back in the franchise before long at all.

“This movie really is a celebration of three generations of cinema, so at times we would be getting into these scenes that were incredibly emotional that, you know, they’re very taxing and I was so happy to be there that I had to go at it a different way and kind of go, ‘Wow look at my life, look what’s happened to me, I’m working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and we’re telling this story.’ And I would get emotional at kind of how proud I was of the situation that we were in, and that what we were doing and that I really believed in what we were doing … It was tough, but you know anything hard is worthwhile,” Holland said earlier this year.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now available for purchase through digital marketplaces while Avengers: Infinity War can be streamed on Disney+.

Where would you like to see Spidey pop up next? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section, or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!

More Spider-Man: No Way Home Coverage