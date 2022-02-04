Spider-Man Star Tom Holland Clarifies Previous Comments on Retiring From Role

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released back in December, but it’s still dominating the box office. In some ways, the movie feels like the end of an era, but in others, it feels like things are just beginning for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. It’s currently unclear if Holland will be donning the Spidey suit once again, and while the actor seems to have mixed feelings about coming back, he’s not discounting a return to Marvel. Back in November, Holland spoke about passing the torch to someone else, saying, “If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.” During a recent interview with Esquire Middle East, Holland clarified his comments, saying his words have “been slightly misconstrued.”

“What I was basically trying to say is that if I am 30 and still playing Spider-Man and I haven’t passed on the baton to a Miles Morales or a Spider-Woman or something more diverse, then I will have done something wrong in the sense of duties that I have to the character,” Holland explained. “Not that if I’m playing Spider-Man in my 30s I’m some washed-up has-been. That’s not what I was saying at all.”

Holland recently joined Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in an interview with Deadline‘s Pete Hammond. The dynamic trio talked about meeting for the first time and revealed what drew them to the project. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! During the film, Aunt May (Marisa Tomei) is killed, and the end of the film sees Peter visiting her grave. Hammond brought up this emotional moment, and Holland said that in a way, he was saying goodbye to his character.

“Yeah, I mean it was emotional, there definitely was a sense for me as an actor that this was the last time that I could potentially don the suit so a lot of that emotion came from the act of saying goodbye, which is one of the biggest themes throughout this film,” Holland explained. “So you know, thankfully, I was really able to draw on my own experience and my own feelings in those moments, but this film also felt like a huge celebration…”

He continued, “This movie really is a celebration of three generations of cinema, so at times we would be getting into these scenes that were incredibly emotional that, you know, they’re very taxing and I was so happy to be there that I had to go at it a different way and kind of go, ‘Wow look at my life, look what’s happened to me, I’m working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, and we’re telling this story.’ And I would get emotional at kind of how proud I was of the situation that we were in, and that what we were doing and that I really believed in what we were doing … It was tough, but you know anything hard is worthwhile.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is now playing in theaters.