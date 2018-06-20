‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Fan Proves Thanos is a Gaslighting Liar

Thanos is horrible person for many reasons, not particularly limited to his genocide of half the people in the entire galaxy. But one fan realized that he could be gaslighting his own daughter.

Tumblr user Autoboty recalled the moment in Avengers: Infinity War when Thanos tells Gamora that he massacred half of the population on the planet Zehoberei, which is briefly glimpsed in a flashback scene.

But in Guardians Of The Galaxy, the Nova Corps file on Gamora states she is in fact the sole survivor of the Zehoberei people. So, basically, Thanos is a dirty rotten liar.

Of course, this could all just be a continuity error or someone not keeping track of the minor details in each and every Marvel Studios movie, but it’s kind of a big deal. Thanos is presented as someone with a mission, determined to his own ethos, unwavering in his philosophy that balance is necessary for the universe to thrive.

Except when it isn’t, such as when he killed off every dwarf on Nidavellir EXCEPT for Eitiri, who was simply mutilated instead. Yeah, that Thanos is very honorable.

While the ending did its best to tug at the heartstrings with that Soul Stone-set scene, when Thanos speaks with the spirit of his daughter and expresses some semblance of remorse for his actions, it’s now portrayed in a different light.

Like all psychopaths, Thanos convinces himself that he’s right no matter the situation and is willing to bend the truth to get others to see his point of view. If Gamora is indeed the last survivor of Zehoberei, then Thanos effectively conned her into sparing one small scrap of hope that maybe he is onto something. She still wants to prevent him from achieving his goals and spreading his cancer further across the galaxy, but the fact that Zehoberei was thriving after his actions instilled something in her.

We’re inclined to go with the group of advanced space cops database over the convincing words of a genocidal Mad Titan in this case, but we wouldn’t be surprise of Marvel Studios retcons that Guardians of the Galaxy detail for the sake of continuity.

Either way, Thanos, we’re onto you, and we won’t be buying into your Nice Guy semantics any longer.

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters.

Do you think this is just a continuity error in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Or is Thanos a gaslighting liar who lies? Let us know what you believe in the comments.