‘Avengers: Infinity War’ 50 Days Teaser Released

Over the past week, Marvel fans have been trying to contain their excitement, as the release date of Avengers: Infinity War was officially moved up a week. But the hype is sure to only grow, especially with Marvel’s latest countdown.

The official Marvel Studios Twitter account recently shared a brief teaser, celebrating the fact that Infinity War is officially fifty days away. You can check it out below.

The teaser doesn’t show any new footage, as it just highlights the scenes involving T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman), Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and Bruce Banner/Hulk (Mark Ruffalo). But still, putting the days until Infinity War debuts down to a nice number like that is sure to get fans excited.

“This is one of the biggest things in film history and to be a part of it was just incredible.” Chris Hemsworth, who will reprise his role as Thor, revealed during an interview earlier this year. “I think what these characters are about to face — with Thanos — there’s been nothing quite like it… I finished literally two days ago and I looked at (directors) Joe and Anthony (Russo) and said, ‘I don’t know how you guys have gotten this far and I don’t know how you’re going to hold it together and complete this thing, but my hat’s off to you.’”

A lot of that will be tied to the fact that just so many characters will be crossing paths with each other, something that Marvel fans have been looking forward to for years.

“I think what people are going to be excited about is what I was excited about and that’s Thor meeting the Guardians and Iron Man meeting Doctor Strange.” Hemsworth explained. “The interactions between all of these characters and the different sorts of chemistry and the relationships that are formed is something that people are going to be pretty blown away by.”

Avengers: Infinity War debuts on April 27th.

Black Panther is now in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.