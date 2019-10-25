Avengers: Infinity War Has a Deleted Captain America Scene That Was Too Bloody

The release of Avengers: Infinity War delivered audiences the biggest adventure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to date, with its sprawling storyline making it difficult to depict all of the sequences the filmmakers had planned. One of the scenes that was never shot, according to co-writer Christopher Markus when speaking with IGN, involved Captain America, Falcon, and Black Widow recuperating after the events of Captain America: Civil War, with the injuries Cap suffered ruining his meal. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, the scene itself wasn’t particularly gruesome, but it wasn’t a sight he really wanted to see unfold on the big screen.

“There was one scene, it was in Infinity War,” Markus shared with the outlet. “We wrote it, we didn’t shoot it. It was part and parcel of a whole thing where we realized we were picking up the characters too early in their arc before Thanos had gotten to them. It was a scene of basically Widow and Falcon and Cap in hiding post-Civil War and they’d just been through a big fight with criminals, and Cap was eating mashed potatoes, and Falcon says ‘You’re bleeding into your mashed potatoes.’ He looks at him like…yeah he is bleeding into his mashed potatoes.”

He added, “I remember Kevin [Feige] going ‘He’s bleeding into his mashed potatoes?! I don’t want to see that!’ Yeah, maybe we went a little too…something.”

The MCU has maintained a PG-13 tone throughout its nearly two dozen films, though it isn’t known for depicting anything particularly gruesome. One of the most violent moments in the series occurred in Avengers: Endgame when Thor decapitated Thanos, with even that scene being relatively devoid of blood or gore.

Throughout the history of superhero films, most of them have been relatively family-friendly, with only a few exceptions. Since X-Men and Spider-Man helped pave the way for our current comic book renaissance, only a handful have embraced darker subject matter, with the Deadpool films and Joker proving that, when handled correctly, even an R-rated comic book film could become a major success.

Netflix’s Marvel series also helped offer audiences more mature takes on well-known heroes, but with those shows being cancelled and with Disney acquiring 20th Century Fox and the Deadpool franchise, it’s unclear if any Marvel film in the future will embrace a more mature tone.

