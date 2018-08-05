‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Say Only a Handful of Characters Are Stronger Than Thor

Avengers: Infinity War may have positioned Thor as one of the strongest of the Avengers, but there are those as strong and stronger than the God of Thunder and according to the Russo Brothers, fans likely already know who they are.

As part of the Avengers: Infinity War Vudu Viewing Party, a fan wanted to know who else could hold Stormbreaker — the weapon Thor travelled to Nidavellir to have forged specifically to defeat Thanos. While the directors didn’t reveal who else could wield the weapon, but their answer did hint that when it comes to characters stronger than Thor fans may already know who they are.

“There are few people as strong as or stronger than Thor, and you know who some of them are,” the directors said as shared by the official Avengers twitter account.

So, who is stronger than Thor? Well, there’s a solid argument for Groot being at least of equal strength to the current Asgardian king. Groot was able to hand Thor Stormbreaker during a critical moment of Infinity War, with the beloved tree-like character even sacrificing one of his own limbs to serve as the hammer’s handle. Of course, Groot was sadly among those who turned to dust when Thanos snapped his fingers which might take him off the list, but there are still a few other characters who match or exceed Thor.

In Thor: Ragnarok, there’s the hilarious scene in which the Quinjet requires the strongest Avenger in order to operate and Thor, no matter how many times he tries, simply isn’t it. Ultimately, it’s Bruce Banner/Hulk who ends up being the key. While one could question the accuracy of the Quinjet’s computer, the battle the Grandmaster forces between Thor and Hulk on Sakaar at least confirms that the two are close to evenly matched. Steve Rogers/Captain America is likely fairly close to Thor’s strength as well, considering that he literally went toe-to-toe with Thanos and survived.

As for who is stronger than Thor, fans may not have seen that character on screen just yet but she’s coming very, very soon. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel is the strongest hero the Marvel Cinematic Universe has seen.

“What is one of the coolest things about it is she will be by far the most powerful character we’ve ever introduced in the movie. ‘How do you find those limitations? How do you find those vulnerabilities?’ is something that is sort of at the crux of the story that we’re putting together,” Feige told IGN back in 2016. “She has — as you know from the comics — an interesting story, and I think we have a very cool and unique way of telling that story. I don’t think it’s leaked yet exactly what we’re doing with her movie or how we’re doing it, but it will be cool. She will prove to be a very important character in our universe for all the movies.”

It will be interesting to see if there are other characters who end up matching Thor’s strength when the hero returns in the upcoming Avengers 4.

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on Digital HD and will release on Blu-ray on August 14th.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.