‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Confirm Loki is Really Dead

If you’ve spent the better part of 2018 mourning the God of Mischief, we have some bad news for you… the Russo Brothers have confirmed Loki Odinson, Prince of Asgard, is, in fact, dead.

During a special screening of Avengers: Infinity War last night, Peter Sciretta of /Film was kind enough to tweet all the new information learned from Joe and Anthony Russo’s live Q&A. The dynamic sibling team behind the third Avengers installment (also, Captain America: The Winter Solider and Captain America: Civil War) are gearing up for the highly-anticipated Avengers 4.

If you’re one of the many people who theorized Loki was Bruce Banner in disguise, it turns out you were mistaken.

The Russo’s were asked about a fan theory that Bruce Banner is really Loki in disguise. They answered. That “Loki is dead.” — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) November 29, 2018

“Loki is dead,” repeated Sciretta. While this may be good for Hulk fans, it is definitely a blow to those of is who have forgiven Loki for murdering Agent Phil Coulson back in The Avengers (Coulson came back to life for Agents of SHIELD, so no hard feelings, pal).

In case you haven’t heard the “Bruce as Loki” theory, you can check out this in-depth discussion on the topic from Reddit user, u/LordTryhard, posted to the r/Avengers subreddit six months ago.

From Bruce’s inability to turn into the Hulk to his unusual knowledge of the Infinity Stones, the theory wasn’t that far-fetched. While some people were quick to agree, others were more focused on the post’s counterpoints. One argument against the debunked theory is, “Banner has ‘conversations’ with the Hulk even when nobody appears to be around. Why would Loki feel the need to do that?” Excellent point. Case closed.

The silver lining to this tragic Loki confirmation is that we already know for sure that the character will be returning to the Disney+ streaming service. While the Loki series was officially announced, Tom Hiddleston is only listed as rumored to be playing the part. It’s hard to imagine anyone else donning the signature Loki look, but we have faith that Marvel won’t disappoint, no matter the outcome.

Hiddleston is also not currently listed on IMDB as returning for Avengers 4, however, that doesn’t necessarily mean he won’t show up. Heck, for all we know, there’s about to be a huge time shift that brings everyone, even those who died pre-snap (like Loki), back to life.

Avengers 4 is set to finally hit theaters on May 3, 2019.