Did You Catch This Heartbreaking ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’ Nod In ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

If you have seen Avengers: Infinity War, then you are surely still processing what you witnessed in theaters. The massive movie kicked off a sequence of events that will bring the Marvel Cineamtic Universe to its climax, and all of its top heroes made an appearance in the feature. So, as you may have expected, the latest Avengers film wasn’t afraid to make some callbacks to the MCU’s past.

However, fans did not expect Bucky to make one supremely upsetting reference to Captain America: The First Avenger, and the Internet is struggling to cope with its emotional blowback.

So, this is our obligatory spoilers warning. If you have not seen Avengers: Infinity War yet, do not read below this paragraph. Major spoilers for the film lie below! We repeat: MAJOR spoilers for the movie lie below. You’ve been warned.

By the end of Avengers: Infinity War, audiences were left watching Earth’s heroes fall to their knees. Thanos managed to take the Time Stone after Doctor Strange exchanged the gem for Tony Stark’s life. When the Mad Titan came to Earth, it did not take him long to take the Mind Stone from Vision, giving him the completed gauntlet he’d been working towards. Thor almost managed to take out Thanos, but the villain teleported away right after snapping the Infinity Gauntlet. And, just moments after that, fans saw Bucky Barnes say his last words.

With Thanos in control of the Infinity Gauntlet, his snap turned half of Earth’s population into ash, and Bucky was amongst that group. The movie focused on the soldier as he took some unsteady steps towards his best friend Captain America, and his final words made fans flashback to the hero’s solo film. Just before fading away, Bucky locked eyes with his friend and asked “Steve?” before turning to ash. This line was a heart-wrenching one, but it is not the first time fans have heard it.

No, Captain America: The First Avenger used it way back in 2011 when Steve came to save Bucky from Azzano after his regiment was taken captive during World War II.

If you will recall, Bucky was experimented upon in the first Captain America movie, and a newly serumed Steve went to save him. The super soldier found his childhood friend in Azzano, and Bucky’s first words upon being saved were Steve’s name. The question has become somewhat of a fandom keystone as fans of the Steve and Bucky bromance have used that dialogue to bolster the two’s relationship, but that line got a very different connotation in Avengers: Infinity War.

Rather than being his first word, Bucky’s latest name-drop came as he was dying. His final breath was used to ask after Steve, and as you can see above, fans have been crying over the subtle throwback since Avengers: Infinity War debuted last week.

