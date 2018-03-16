‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Scene Reveals Devastating Storyline From ‘Infinity’ Comics

Marvel fans rejoiced this morning after the official, full-length trailer for Avengers: Infinity War was finally released online. However, like most good things, this footage came with a hefty price.

Many of the fan-favorite characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe were seen in the trailer going toe-to-toe with the mighty Thanos, and they looked to be failing quite miserably. Chief among these characters is Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who was seen with strange spikes shooting through his body. Now, for casual fans of the MCU, this probably didn’t mean anything other than danger for the Sorcerer Supreme. However, for readers of the Marvel Comics, this one scene teased a much more terrifying part of the film’s plot.

In Jonathan Hickman’s 2013 Infinity event, which is one of the main influences for Infinity War, Doctor Strange had a run-in with Ebony Maw of the Black Order. Maw was sent on a mission by Thanos, tasked with using Doctor Strange to reveal the location of the Infinity Stones. At the time, Strange was one of the few people who actually knew the locations of the powerful stones, so Ebony Maw needed to extract that information.

Unfortunately for the people of Earth, that’s exactly what the villain was able to do.

Ebony Maw used his mental abilities to twist and turn Strange’s will, causing him to not only reveal information, but become a double agent for Thanos. It’s because of Maw’s work that Thanos was able to find the remaining Infinity Stones.

In the trailer, Strange is seen being tortured, and another shot reveals Ebony Maw looking at him, smiling at his pain. The villain even puts a finger to his mouth to tell Strange to be quiet while he’s being tortured. There’s also a chance that this motion could come at the end of their encounter, and Maw is telling Strange not to let the others know he’s working for Thanos.

Given the fact that Strange already possesses the Time Stone, and the Infinity War prequel comic revealed that he has learned about the locations of most of the stones, this can’t be good news for the other Avengers.

Sadly, it looks like Doctor Strange could be the key to victory for Thanos, making him an enemy of the rest of the Avengers throughout the movie.

Do you think this will play out the same way in Infinity War as it did in the comics? Will Doctor Strange become an agent of chaos for Thanos? Let us know what you think in the comments section below!

Avengers: Infinity War is set to hit theaters on April 27th, and you can watch the full trailer in the video above. In the meantime, if you just can’t enough of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther is playing in theaters across the world.

