‘Avengers: Infinity War’ – Ebony Maw Squidward Clip Released Online

Avengers: Infinity War is headed home on Blu-ray and 4K Ultra, and a new promotional clip for the release highlights one of the best comedic moments in the early portion of the movie. It also happens to feature one of Infinity War’s fan-favorite villains, The Ebony Maw!

This scene sets the stage for the ‘Skirmish in New York’ between Thanos’ lieutenants in The Black Order, and new acquaintances, Iron Man and Doctor Strange. Perhaps THe Hulk would be included in that list of combatants – but unfortunately, Bruce Banner can’t seem to muster the Not-So-Jolly Green Giant, in nice comedic moment that doubles as a bawdy joke about male “performance troubles.”

If haven’t already seen it, be sure to watch the full Avengers: Infinity War Blu-ray trailer. It’s a nice little jog down memory lane, which also happens to have a lot of visual reminders of why the film is truly Marvel Studios’ most grand and epic release yet.

While we await the release of Infinity War on home video, the film continues to reverberate throughout the pop-culture Zeitgeist. Even as we write this, a major Reddit ban for “Thanos Did Nothing Wrong” has popped up, and made headlines when it ran a campaign to ban half of its 700K users. It was enough of an event to inspire Marvel Studios to acknowledge it:

That response was enough to prompt Marvel to go a step further, offering this further response, as a winking nod to that big talked-about moment in Ant-Man and the Wasp:

This is just one example of how Infinity War has become a cultural milestone, with aspects of the movie like Josh Brolin’s Thanos, or the disintegration effects of the dreaded Infinity Gauntlet finger snap all dominating the summer movie meme and parody space. By the time that the film hits stores and digital download, it’ll be perfectly timed to restore fan enthusiasm, just as it is about to fade away.

…It’ll also be perfectly timed to start stoking the flames of interest for Avengers 4, as that highly-anticipated sequel comes around the bend towards release.

Ant-Man and the Wasp is now in theaters. Avengers: Infinity War will be released on home video in August. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.