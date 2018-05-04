Where Did Thanos Go at the End of ‘Avengers: Infinity War’?

Avengers: Infinity War’s ending was so traumatic for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that many missed the finer details of the final sequences of the film. We’ve already broken down how that ending references both the “Infinity Gauntlet” and “Infinity” comic book storylines – including that final “Farmer Thanos” shot.

However, there is one thing that some fans found themselves wondering after the shock and awe of Infinity War faded: what was that planet that Thanos was last seen on? Well, the answer goes back to the “Infinity Gauntlet” comics – and long story short:

Don’t wonder too hard, because the “Farmer Thanos” planet has no official name.

The epilogue of Jim Starlin and Geroge Pérez’ 1991 “Infinity Gauntlet” storyline saw Adam Warlock and his Infinity Watch team become the new Guardians of the Infinity Gems, and a the final panels of the story reveal that Warlock has banished Thanos to a distant planet, where The Mad Titan lives peacefully and farms the land. This would be the “Farmer Thanos” reference. Due to the fact that Warlock wants to keep Thanos hidden away, the planet he puts him on is never mentioned by name.

Obviously the scenario is different in Avengers: Infinity War, as we haven’t yet met Adam Warlock, and the timing of this scene is not the end to the overall saga of the Infinity War. It’s possible that the “Farmer Thanos” planet in the MCU could get an official name, whether in Avengers 4, or as a matter of trivia in upcoming cast and crew interviews. However, making that planet significant is not at all a requirement of Marvel Comics canon, since the comics didn’t consider it an important matter.

Other cool things to know about the “Farmer Thanos” shot at the end of Infinity War is that Thanos’ armor is seen decorating a scarecrow (just like in the comics), and the Infinity Gauntlet is still in possession – though it has been damaged by the power of the combined gems.

