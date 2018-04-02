‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Gets a ‘Friends’ Intro Trailer

Avengers: Infinity War opens later this month with the Marvel Cinematic Universe film seeing the heroes of Earth team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy to face the threat of Thanos. It’s a serious task, but what if Avengers: Infinity War were a sitcom instead, like Friends?

Thanks to YouTuber Mr. Krepshus, we don’t have to imagine. A new video reimagines the Avengers: Infinity War trailer into a Friends sitcom opening and it works far better than one might imagine, even with the large cast of the upcoming MCU film. You can check it out in the video. above.

As you can see, the video makes use of the Friends‘ iconic theme song “I’ll Be There for You” by The Rembrandts and introduces each of the actors in quick order with a font similar to that of the television show. It’s hard to gauge which Avenger is Ross and Rachel considering how large Infinity War’s cast is, but if we simply go with order of introduction, Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is Phoebe while Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange just might Ross with Tony Stark as Rachel.

For those who may not be as well-versed on their NBC sitcoms, Friends was an ensemble cast sitcom that aired for ten seasons between 1994 and 2004. The series followed a group of six friends living in Manhattan during their 20s and 30s. The series is widely considered to be one of the greatest television series of all time and had a huge cultural impact. Jennifer Aniston’s haircut for her character, Rachel, became a global phenomenon while the show’s dialogue and catchphrases even influenced the English language and patterns of speech.

Avengers: Infinity War getting the Friends treatment is not only funny, though. It’s fitting, even with the third installment of the Avengers franchise not being a comedy. 2018 marks a decade for the Marvel Cinematic Universe which kicked off back in 2008 with the first Iron Man. It’s also fitting because the friendship between Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark/Iron Man and Chris Evans’ Steve Roger/Captain America has been an important element of the MCU, one that is a big question mark going into Infinity War. The last audiences saw the heroes, their friendship had come undone with Tony discovering that Steve knew that Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Shaw) had murdered Tony’s parents. The pair parted ways, but Steve left Tony with a phone he could use to call him. Whether Tony could or would ever use that phone, however, is something Downey told Empire Magazine was a huge question.

“To me the big question is could he ever in clear conscience pick up that flip phone Cap sent him at the end of Civil War,” Downey said. “That is really it. For me I think back to Obadiah and that deception. It’s why [former Journey lead singer] Steve Perry never went back to Journey.”

Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on April 27th.

Which Avenger do you think is Phoebe or even Ross and Rachel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!