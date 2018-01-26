‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Funko POP Leak Confirms SPOILER

Marvel has done a pretty good job at covering their tracks with Infinity War, but thanks to a new POP, fans have discovered a new detail.

As with every Marvel film, Infinity War will have its own selection of Funko POPs, and someone on Reddit already managed to get ahold of the Thor POP. They also took a picture of the back of the box, which features the other POPs in the line, and as you would expect that includes Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. Only, his name isn’t actually just Spider-Man here, but rather Iron Spider.

So, it looks like his new snazzy suit is indeed the Iron Spider suit, something that the directors and studio have shied away from confirming. Now, it remains to be seen if that will also include the Spider-appendages that it did in the comics, but we would be surprised to see some sort of homage to that when the film finally hits theaters.

This would also be a big redesign of the original Iron Spider suit. The original was red and gold, with gold lenses as well as gold Spider-Arms that could extend from the pack on his back. For the MCU they decided to go with a more traditional color scheme but also worked black into the suit as well as a darker blue in places. Regardless, the suit is pretty slick, and now fans know that they can pick up an Iron Spider POP of their own later this year.

Also worth mentioning is that the Thor POP seems to have one big addition from when fans last saw him in Thor: Ragnarok, that being his other eye. In Ragnarok Hela cuts him with her blades and seemingly destroys one of his eyes, a scar he covered with an eyepatch afterward. He is shown with the eyepatch in the trailer for Infinity War, but in other promotional art, he seems to have his fully healed eye once more. It remains to be seen how that happens in the film, but we’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on May 4.