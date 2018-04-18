‘Avengers: Infinity War’: Watch Vin Diesel Surprise Marvel Fan With Groot Toys

We asked! You told us! Thanks to all the fans who shared their first MCU memory. Now, watch a fan get an extra special surprise from @VinDiesel! #10Days #InfinityWar #Groot pic.twitter.com/mCZ5HKjk15 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 18, 2018

The countdown to the release of Avengers: Infinity War has officially begun, and one of the film’s cast members is celebrating in a pretty adorable way.

Vin Diesel, who portrays Groot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently took part in a special surprise with Marvel Studios. In a video, which you can check out above, Diesel surprises a MCU fan with a giant Groot plushie and an autographed poster.

The video itself is pretty delightful, and illustrates just how much Diesel’s performance as the talking tree has resonated with Marvel fans.

“I think also, the whole personality of Groot and who he was, it was there on the page and then you forget about it while you were shooting the first movie,” Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn said of the character during an interview last year. “But now everyone knows Groot so well that we have much larger awareness, me and the cast, of a baby Groot being there at all times. And him being one of the members in the scene…I think he’s a better-written character than the first Groot in some ways. Not that he was poorly written at all, but I think he’s just more complete character.”

And expectations for the character’s Infinity War return are pretty high — even though fans have had trouble figuring out exactly how old Groot will be.

“People are asking about how fast Groot grows, because in his appearance in the Infinity War trailer he was an ADOLESCENT (not a “teen” as has been reported in many places).” Gunn explained in a Facebook post last year. “This is exactly the same state of growth you see in the post credits scene of Vol. 2: Adolescent Groot.”

“Groot and humans do not grow at some exact exchange rate,” Gunn continued. “So, although two months seems to be about two years (as Baby Groot seems to behave roughly like a two year old), it is not fair to assume that every month is a year to Groot.”

Are you excited to see Diesel return as Groot in Avengers: Infinity War? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Avengers: Infinity War lands in theaters on April 27th.