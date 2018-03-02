‘Avengers: Infinity War’: First Hawkeye Merchandise Revealed

In the march to the war against the Black Order, every glimpse of the upcoming Marvel Studios crossover has prompted a barrage of questions from fans who want to know one thing: where is Hawkeye?

The character has yet to show up in trailers for Avengers: Infinity War and has been absent from every piece of promo art and merchandise, but that’s no longer the case: Disney is about to release the very first Hawkeye toy.

Check out the first piece of Clint Barton merch in the photo below:

Ok, so it’s not exactly an action figure and it doesn’t reveal what Clint will look like with his silly new haircut, but at least the Avenging Archer finally has some representation in the toy department.

Here’s how Disney is describing the Hawkeye Deluxe Quiver, Bow and Arrow Set, available at the Disney Store and online on March 3rd:

Aspiring Avengers will be all a-quiver for Hawkeye’s Deluxe Bow and Arrow Set. Press buttons to extend the collapsible bow in an instant, then take aim with the six suction cup arrows to save the day!

Hawkeye actor Jeremy Renner was asked about his character’s absence from the first trailer when speaking with the South China Morning Post, and it sounds like he paid it little mind.

“I don’t pay attention to that sort of stuff,” Renner said. “I was just excited that we got a trailer together and it’s coming out – that is a pretty killer trailer.”

But for those wanting to know more about Hawkeye’s status in Avengers: Infinity War, Renner was tight-lipped — just like everyone else involved with the crossover movie.

“It’s difficult, because you want to speak about the movie but you can’t,” he said. “There’s a lot of superheroes in it. And it’s gonna be big and it’s gonna be awesome. But I can’t really talk about the movie.”

However, after coming out of retirement to go head-to-head against Team Iron Man in Captain America: Civil War, the character returned to the quiet life.

In the first issue of Avengers: Infinity War Prelude from Marvel Comics, after Steve Rogers breaks his allies out of prison at the Raft, Barton states that he’s retiring from super heroics once again.

We’ll find out how long that lasted when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in movie theaters on April 27th.

