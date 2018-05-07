‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Directors Say Hulk and Black Widow Romance Was Joss Whedon Decision

The relationship between Bruce Banner and Black Widow in Avengers: Age of Ultron came as a bit of a surprise in the film, but what wasn’t a surprise was that fans weren’t exactly supportive of the love affair. The romance divided fans who thought it just didn’t work or feel like a natural pairing. Now, Avengers: Infinity War co-director Joe Russo wants fans to know that the romance? It was all Joss Whedon‘s decision.

During a question and answer session at an Iowa high school recently, Russo was asked about the relationship since it isn’t something that appears in the comics. The director explained that as it wasn’t his choice, but that of Whedon who was responsible for Age of Ultron and, thus, he couldn’t explain it.

“That was a Joss Whedon decision so it’s not something I can speak to,” Russo explained.

What Russo could explain, however, was that the movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe aren’t direct translations of the comic book source materials — and that they shouldn’t be.

“We don’t directly translate the comics to the films — why go see the films when you know how it’s going to end?” Russo said. “And it isn’t a translation. It’s our interpretation for the MCU. I think Joss was trying to find interesting ways of pairing up the characters and create dynamics between them. I know it seems to be a generally unpopular choice. You know, you can’t win them all.”

As for the relationship between Banner (Mark Ruffalo) and Widow (Scarlett Johansson) in Avengers: Infinity War, it appears that the Russos decided not to even fight the battle. Banner returns to earth (he ended up on Sakaar after Age of Ultron, then teamed up with Thor in Thor: Ragnarok only to be sent by Heimdall to Earth via the Bifrost in the opening of Infinity War) where he warns of Thanos’ plans. Banner and Widow eventually encounter one another prior to the climactic battle in Wakanda but are only pleasant to one another. It’s implied that their relationship is over, something Russo clarified for the students.

“Look, he disappeared for two years,” he said. “She’s pretty self-sufficient, she didn’t wait around for him. There’s sort of unspoken truth that there’s need to be a spoken resolution.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now playing in theaters. Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6th, Captain Marvel opens on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming on July 5, 2019, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 in 2020.

